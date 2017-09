Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "The Big Bang Theory" is the number one comedy series in the world thanks to a great ensemble cast which includes Emmy-winning actor Jim Parsons and his character Sheldon Cooper.

Now we get to see what Sheldon was like as a young boy growing up in Texas in a new spin-off series premiering Monday, Sept 25, at 7:30 p.m. right here on CBS.

Parsons joined us live along with Iain Armitage who plays the boy genius in the new show "Young Sheldon."