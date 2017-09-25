Hawkeye’s mid-game wave even more impressive at night

IOWA CITY — It what some say is a tradition in the making, thousands of fans at the Iowa Hawkeye football game turned to the families watching high atop a nearby children’s hospital and gave them a wave.

While it has happened before, Saturday was the first time it’s taken place at night. It proved to be even more amazing than before.

“It was cooler than I expected it to be,” admitted one parent to KCRG. “It’s just kind of an amazing feeling seeing everybody focus all their attention on the kids here in the hospital.”

The kids were also treated to a tailgate and games, but their favorite part appeared to be the wave.

Best new tradition in college football 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A9gaERXtOP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017