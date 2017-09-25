Former police officer to stand trial in 17-year-old rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took 17 years, but now the case against former police officer Bridges Randle is expected to finally to to trial Monday.

Randle was charged with aggravated rape after allegedly attacking a woman at an apartment near Knight Arnold and Mendenhall back in June 2000. Prosecutors said the DNA from her rape kit matches Randle.

Randle’s attorney, Leslie Ballin, told WREG several years ago, that bringing charges so many years later denies his client due process.

“What I am at a disadvantage with is the disability to find supporting witnesses for an event that happened 15 years ago. I anticipate the complainant to say there was sex that was non-consensual. We have a different story,” said Ballin.

Randle’s trial has been delayed several times in the past and that could happen again when he appears in court on Monday.