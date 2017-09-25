Former Memphis officer reportedly arrested near White House with multiple weapons

WASHINGTON — A former Memphis police officer was arrested and is facing several charges after at least nine weapons were found in his car near the White House, The Washington Post reported.

Officials identified the suspect as 37-year-old Timothy Bates of Collierville. He was reportedly approached by authorities early Sunday morning after they spotted him urinating in public just west of the White House.

When questioned, he reportedly stated he was there to talk with Admiral Mike Rogers and General Jim Mattis. He also told them he wanted to find out how to get the dog chip out of his head.

A search of the man’s vehicle recovered nine firearms, including assault style weapons, three knives, brass knuckles, suppressors and ammunition, CNN reported.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental observation.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed to the news outlet Bates was an officer until 2013. They wouldn’t reveal the circumstances under which he left.

According to reports, Bates was charged with carry a dangerous weapon, unlawful transport, possession of a prohibited weapons, carrying without a license, possession of an unregistered weapon and possession of unregistered ammunition.