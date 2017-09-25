Church members, community members join together in prayer at vigil after deadly church shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTIOCH Tenn. — It was an emotional night as church members, neighbors, victims and their loved ones all gathered at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ offering one another support and tried to heal together.

People stood united, their song and prayers echoed.

"Everything that's planned for hatred, turn it around as an act of love."

Group now singing Amazing Grace pic.twitter.com/QgGUpIxLv0 — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) September 26, 2017

Dozens came out to pray for those affected by the deadly mass shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

"We all just wanted to be there for each other and support one another so we don't feel like we're going through this alone."

Six people were shot and a woman was killed as service was finishing Sunday. Five victims remain in the hospital, including the minister and his wife.

"There's a pastor right now with a collapsed lung right now, Lord. We have many pillows soaked with tears."

The man police call a hero, the church usher who reportedly subdued the shooter, was among the crowd. He didn't speak, just stood in the back with fellow members and people he'd never met.

One of those people was Mary Weaver.

"We wanted to come and pray with these people to show our support," she said.

She and her brother brought a cross and flowers and added it to the growing memorial outside the sanctuary.

Tragedy and terror touched this church and community, but it's clear Monday night unity and love prevailed.

Church officials posted on Facebook thanking everyone for the outpouring of love and compassion and asked for people to continue to pray.