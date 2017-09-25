Download our news and weather apps

Child care town hall meeting to be held Thursday

Posted 9:53 am, September 25, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Senator Lee Harris and State Representative Antonio Parkinson are holding a Child Care Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, September 28.  The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Breath of Life Christian Center, 2795 Frayser Raleigh Road.

WREG News Channel 3’s Zaneta Lowe will be the moderator.

Among the items up for discussion surrounding daycare in Tennessee:

  • Child safety
  • Star rating system
  • Parental rights
  • State policies

The public is invited.

 