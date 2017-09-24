1 dead after mass shooting at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — 1 woman is dead and several others are injured after a gunman opened fire in a church in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a man entered Church of Christ at Burnette Chapel and began shooting at people in the building. The Nashville police confirmed that one woman died in the parking lot.

The Nashville Fire Department transported all of the victims to the hospital. All of the victims, except for one, were adults.

The Nashville Fire Department has said that the shooter is among those wounded.