Tigers survive scare against Southern Illinois

MEMPHIS — Why do you kick to Tony Pollard??

It’s a question Southern Illinois is probably asking itself. Pollard with a 100-yard kickoff return in the closing seconds of the third quarter that provided the Tigers a little breathing room in the U of M’s 44-31 win over the Salukis…an FCS team that came into the Liberty Bowl as huge underdogs.

Southern Illinois’ Sam Straub had his way with the Tigers defense, throwing for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

Riley Ferguson goes 22-36 for 288 yards and two TD’s as the Tigers improve to 3-0 for a second straight season.