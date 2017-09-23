× Police say one man caught after escape from mental facility

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One of two men who escaped from the Western Mental Health Institute on Thursday night is back in custody.

The Bolivar Police Department said Saturday afternoon that Matthew Inman had been captured in a search of the north end of the city limits.

Inman and Joseph Bortz escaped around 8 p.m. after overpowering a technician and stealing his keys. They were able to make their way to the back of the compound where they somehow made it over the security fence.

Both men have criminal records in Gibson County. They were there to undergo court-ordered mental evaluations, Bolivar police stated.