SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Zach Adams’ life is now on the line.

A jury Friday evening returned a verdict of guilty on all charges against Adams in the kidnapping, rape and fatal shooting of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Jurors face a choice between life in prison or the death penalty for Adams.

