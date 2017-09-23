Hogs fall to Aggies in OT again

ARLINGTON, Texas – Armani Watts intercepted a pass in overtime and Texas A&M extended its win streak to six games against Arkansas with a 50-43 victory on Saturday.

Christian Kirk had given the Aggies the lead on a 10-yard touchdown reception, his third score of the day, on the first possession of overtime before Watts intercepted Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen in the end zone on a third-down play.

It was the third time in four years that A&M and Arkansas needed overtime to decide a winner, and the Aggies continued to serve as a stumbling block for the Razorbacks.

The Aggies are now 6-0 in the series since joining the SEC in 2012 and, along with No. 1 Alabama, are the two SEC West teams that Arkansas have failed to defeat during that time.

The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter before Texas A&M kicker Daniel LaCamera tied it at 43 on 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

Keith Ford’s 44-yard run gave Texas A&M a 33-28 lead with 8:46 remaining. Arkansas then countered when Jonathan Nance caught a 44-yard touchdown pass with 5:21 to go to restore the lead at 36-33.

That lead lasted 11 seconds after Kirk returned the ensuing kick-off 100 yards for a score, giving A&M another brief lead before David Williams scored on 4-yard run with 3:39 remaining.

Allen completed 12 of 25 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, with 100 of those yards to Nance on three receptions.

Kellen Mond completed 14 of 27 passes for 216 yards and ran for 109 more. Ford ran for 102 yards and had a pair of touchdowns.