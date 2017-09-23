Help police locate deaf teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a city watch for 15-year-old Brianna Armstrong.

According to the release, Armstrong went missing on the 1100 block of Gordon St.

Police say Armstrong jumped out of her bedroom window and left.

Armstrong is deaf and suffers from several mental disorders and does not have her medications, police say.

Armstrong was last seen wearing a peach dress.

If you see her contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or 901-636-4479.