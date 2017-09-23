× Family wants answers from police two months after wrong man is killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man gunned down inside of his home by Southaven police two months ago gathered with other members of the community to demand answers.

An officer shot and killed Ismael Lopez after trying to serve a warrant at the wrong house. Lopez’s family believes the officer’s had no reason to kill him and they are committed to pushing police for justice.

Right now the group is waiting to speak to police. They are asking for the Southaven Police Department to release the name of the officer that is responsible and to stop covering up the case.

They say they won’t stop showing up until they get the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot.

“I don’t want any other family to go through what we are going through that’s why we are asking for justice because this is unfair,” said Ilia Orteg Ismael’s cousin.

