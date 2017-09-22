× Two men escape from the Western Mental Health Institute in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from the Western Mental Health Institute Thursday night.

Joseph Bortz and Matthew Inman both have criminal records, Bolivar police stated.

CBS affiliate WBBJ reported Bortz is a 31-year-old white male, 5’8″ and weighs 145 pounds.

Inman is a 22-year-old biracial man, 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds.

Multiple agencies are now involved in the search including Bolivar police, Hardeman County deputies, the THP and Gibson County deputies.

If you see either man, call 911 immediately.