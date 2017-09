Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He's the guy comedians listen to when they want to laugh.

Tony Roberts can be seen on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo and even BET's Comic View.

Now you can see him here in Memphis at Chuckles Comedy House along with a new face on the comedy scene, Lance Woods.

It's a pair you don't want to miss.

