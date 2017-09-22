Southaven’s Safe Surrender Program aims to clear active warrants

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — For some in Southaven, the police department’s Safe Surrender Program could be a second chance.

On Friday, non-violent offenders can clear up old bench warrants to avoid going to jail. Southaven police said they sent letters to more than 1,000 people who currently have active warrants in their system.

Those who want to take advantage of the program should stop by Municipal Court from 9 a.m. to noon.

You will not be arrested and participants will be allowed to leave after they work out a payment plan for the $200 fine.

The Southaven Municipal Court is located at 8889 Northwest Drive, Southaven, Mississippi 38671.

Questions? Call (662) 280-4745.