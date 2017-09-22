Southaven police: Man followed home, robbed in driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Southaven police are searching for a bold trio who followed a man home from the store and robbed him at gunpoint in his driveway.

It happened in broad daylight on Greenbrook parkway on Thursday.

Southaven police said the victim walked to Dollar General on Stateline right around the corner from his home.

The victim said he was greeted by two strangers. They were asking him for money.

"While he was trying to see if you had any change for them, one of them tried to reach into his other pocket," said Southaven Lt. Mark Little

Little said the man got uncomfortable, backed away from the strangers, and walked into the store until he thought the coast was clear.

Eventually, the victim walked home from the store. He told WREG right when he got to his driveway next to this mailbox, that's when he noticed a silver car pull up.

"The two individuals who confronted him at the store were in the car," said Little.

And a woman was in the driver's seat.

They apparently followed the victim home.

Seconds later, one of the men reportedly jumped out and aimed a gun demanding the victim's wallet.

"They got everything. They got everything. That's why I am here with him today to make sure everything is okay," said a family friend, who asked to remain anonymous.

She said the victim is okay physically.

"He's horrified. He's terrified," said the family friend.

The suspects got away before police got to the scene.

"There's a possibility the tag was obtained. If it is, we will follow up with that and see who the car belongs to. Get with that owner and find out who was in the car," said Little.

Police said they're also checking security footage at the Dollar General. It's possible the suspects went into the store at some point.

Officers said they're increasing patrols in the area until the suspects are caught.