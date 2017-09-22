Rep. White, Hardaway talk about the Graham-Cassidy Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Lawmakers are making a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act before an upcoming deadline makes it harder to push through.

Republicans only need 50 votes to pass legislation through, but after September 30th that number increases to 60. According to CNN, it would be nearly impossible given the numbers currently in the Senate.

The legislation they are trying to push through is called the Graham- Cassidy Bill. It would keep Obamacare's taxes in place, but turn most of the revenues over to the states to come up with their own health care systems.

Tennessee State Representatives Mark White and G.A. Hardaway talked about it on Live at 9.