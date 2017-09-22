Police: Suspects at large after 12 y/o robbed, assaulted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three men after a 12-year-old was assaulted early Friday morning.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was in the 3600 block of Townes when the suspects robbed and assaulted the victim.

The pre-teen was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

A suspect description has not been released. They are said to be driving a black four-door vehicle.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.