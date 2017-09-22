PETA offers reward in killings of 7 horses, 2 donkeys in Mississippi

VAN VLEET, Miss. — An animal rights group is offering $5,000 for information about whoever shot eleven horses and donkeys in Mississippi, killing seven horses and both donkeys.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers calls it “a strange, terrible, terrible crime.”

He says investigators don’t yet know the bullets’ caliber, but know the rifle had a high-capacity magazine. He says some horses were shot several times.

Meyers says nine horses and two donkeys were shot late Monday or early Tuesday in the Van Vleet area, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) south-southwest of Tupelo. He says veterinarians hope two will pull through.

He says investigators are running down several leads, but don’t have leads indicating anyone in particular.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering the reward for information.

The owner, Selena Christian, posted to social media saying there is another $2,500 reward for anyone with information “the sadistic scumbag who brutally murdered all of our innocent pets.”

The owners said the horses were used for recreational purposes for their kids, but were also members of the family, WTVA reported.