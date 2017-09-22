× New program to help low-income residents save on utilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and the Department of Housing and Community Development have launched a new program that could potentially save low-income residents money.

The Weatherization Assistance Program aims to help make local homes more energy efficient by adding insulation, sealing and caulking windows and doors, and performing HVAC tune-ups among others.

The program is first-come, first serve with priority going to seniors, low-income families with children, and those with disabilities.

