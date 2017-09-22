Metal Museum’s Repair Days raises money, provides family fun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repair Days at the Metal Museum is officially underway.

The annual fundraiser attracts nearly 200 metalsmiths from across the country who volunteer their time to help repair whatever you need fixed. The best part is all of the money raised will go directly to the museum.

But that’s not all. During the four-day event, the museum will have hands-on workshops, demonstrations, a performance by Opera Memphis, a silent auction and a scavenger hunt.

And if you’ve never visited the Metal Museum, Repair Days is the time to do it.

You’ll get free admission during the event (times listed below).

For more information, click here.

Schedule

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop off repairs/ Museum is open and free

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family Fun Day/ 30 Days of Opera/ Art and Silent Auction/ Dinner and Live Auction/

Museum is open and free/ Drop off repairs

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick up repairs/ Museum is open