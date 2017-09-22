Man gets life sentence in fatal 2013 robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury Friday convicted a 32-year-old man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in 2013 during a robbery in southeast Memphis, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich’s office said in a news release.

Arvester Brown, who also has another murder case pending, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breman Hunter. He also was convicted of especially aggravated robbery and will be sentenced on Oct. 20 by Criminal Court Judge John Campbell.

In the early-morning hours of Aug. 24, 2013, Hunter was found shot in the head inside a vehicle parked in an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Meadow lake Drive East.

Brown, who knew the victim, later told police he shot Hunter.

Investigators said Brown also stole drugs and money from the victim.