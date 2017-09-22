GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS: Jury reaches verdict in Holly Bobo trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A jury has returned a verdict of guilty on all charges against Zachary Adams in the kidnapping and fatally shooting Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Those charges are: first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping with injuries, first-degree murder rape, aggravated rape by force with a weapon, aggravated rape with bodily injury, aggravated rape by force by one or more persons and first-degree murder premeditated.

“We still maintain Zach Adams is innocent,” Adams’ defense attorney Jennifer Thompson said after the verdict. She said she believed that there was pressure on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to find a suspect.

“I think it’s a good day for justice in the state of Tennessee. I hate that it took six years to reach it,” said Mark Gwyn, director of TBI.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Jurors face a choice between life in prison or the death penalty for Adams.

The sequestered panel of 12 people began considering physical evidence and witness testimony Thursday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. They deliberated 3 ½ hours and resumed Friday morning — the trial’s 11th day.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to abducting, raping and killing Bobo. She was 20 when she reportedly walked into the woods behind her family’s house with an unidentified man wearing camouflage and disappeared on April 13, 2011.

Her remains were found 3 ½ years later, near her home in Parsons.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to Hardin County in search of an unbiased jury.

Bobo’s disappearance sparked a massive search in the fields, barns and woods of western Tennessee, and the case received national attention. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said the investigation was the most exhaustive and expensive in the agency’s history.