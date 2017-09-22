Grizzlies unveil enhancements at FedExForum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Fans will have a whole new way to watch basketball when the Grizzlies tip off the NBA season, in just a matter of weeks.

As the last team in the NBA to have an SD video board, the Grizzlies have replaced the scoreboard above center court with a state of the art HD video board, adding four more big screen video monitors in all four corners of the arena.

President of Business Operations Jason Wexler explains the changes and the upgrades made to the player's locker room and training areas.