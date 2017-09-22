Convicted serial rapist gets 31 more years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man serving 90 years for three prior rapes was sentenced Friday to another 31 years in prison for raping a Raleigh woman in 2014 while her 5-year-old son slept in the next room, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich’s office said in a release Friday.

Deandrey Peterson, 28, was convicted last month of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary for the attack on a 30-year-old woman on Feb. 18, 2014, in the Abington Apartments in Raleigh.

He was sentenced Friday by Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan. Peterson also has a sexual battery case pending.

According to testimony, Peterson raped the woman at gunpoint, took $20 from her purse and gave it back, and began texting and calling her after he left. The phone from which he was calling was stolen nine days earlier from another rape victim who lived in the same apartment complex.

His previous convictions include the rapes of three women in the Abington Apartments or elsewhere in the Raleigh area, all of them occurring within a few weeks of each other in 2014.