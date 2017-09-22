Collierville welcomes Go Jim Go for third training ride of 2017
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Go Jim Go’s riding team rolled through Collierville today as part of a series of training rides to get ready for the full Go Jim Go ride which starts next week.
Here are the videos from the day. If you don’t hear sound, click on the speaker icon at the lower right corner of the screen.
Collierville Elementary
Tara Oaks Elementary
Sycamore Elementary
Collierville United Methodist Church
Collierville High
Crosswind Elementary
Briarcrest Elementary
Bailey Station Elementary
Schilling Farms Middle
Collierville Middle