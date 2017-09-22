City Watch issued for student who disappeared Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a student who went missing Thursday.

According to police, McKayla Reavely was reportedly last seen at her home in the 4000 block of Mickey around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

It’s unclear if she made it to school, but when she didn’t return home later that afternoon her parents became concerned.

If you see McKayla, call police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.