Bartlett marks the last training ride for Go Jim Go 2017
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Go Jim Go’s final training ride rolled through Bartlett today. Kids across the northeast Shelby County community were proud to show off how much money they’re raising for the kids at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Here are the videos from schools and stops in Bartlett. Remember to click on the speaker icon if you don’t hear sound.
Appling Middle
Lunch stop at Sonic Drive-In
Bartlett Ninth Grade Honors Academy
Rivercrest Elementary
Bartlett Elementary
Bartlett United Methodist Preschool
Bartlett High School
Altruria Elementary
Ellendale Elementary
Oak Elementary
Start of the Day