Bartlett marks the last training ride for Go Jim Go 2017

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Go Jim Go’s final training ride rolled through Bartlett today. Kids across the northeast Shelby County community were proud to show off how much money they’re raising for the kids at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Here are the videos from schools and stops in Bartlett. Remember to click on the speaker icon if you don’t hear sound.

Appling Middle

Lunch stop at Sonic Drive-In

Bartlett Ninth Grade Honors Academy

Rivercrest Elementary

Bartlett Elementary

Bartlett United Methodist Preschool

Bartlett High School

Altruria Elementary

Ellendale Elementary

Oak Elementary

Start of the Day