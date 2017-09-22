The Holly Bobo Murder Trial

Bartlett marks the last training ride for Go Jim Go 2017

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Go Jim Go’s final training ride rolled through Bartlett today.  Kids across the northeast Shelby County community were proud to show off how much money they’re raising for the kids at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Here are the videos from schools and stops in Bartlett.  Remember to click on the speaker icon if you don’t hear sound.

Appling Middle

 

Lunch stop at Sonic Drive-In

 

Bartlett Ninth Grade Honors Academy

 

Rivercrest Elementary

 

Bartlett Elementary

 

Bartlett United Methodist Preschool

 

Bartlett High School

 

Altruria Elementary

 

Ellendale Elementary

 

Oak Elementary

 

Start of the Day

 