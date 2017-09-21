Teen drug dealer calls Indiana police to report someone stole her drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- An underage girl called police to report someone had stolen her drugs, according to WXIN.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the girl called police and said two boys came to her home, put a gun to her head, and stole the marijuana she had planned to sell them.

Police said the incident involved a total of five teenagers, all between 14 and 16 years old.

Officers found drug paraphernalia "all over the house" including marijuana, smoking pipes, a digital scale, and a grinder, according to police.

Police later arrested the alleged thieves and took them to the juvenile detention center.

The girl admitted to officers she arranged the drug deal. One of the boys told police he went to the home under the guise of buying drugs but planned to steal them instead.

Searches of homes in connection with the case resulted in the stolen marijuana and the gun used during the robbery.

The teens involved in the theft will likely face robbery and drug charges. The girl will likely face a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said all teens involved in the incident will likely be charged as juveniles.