Suspects indicted in alleged set-up that led to man’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects accused in the set-up attack that eventually led to a Memphis man’s death has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say Rodmetris Lockridge and Cassie Kirkwood shot Esteban Aleman Jr. in the chest at the Memphis Inn on American Way. The suspects then grabbed $75 in cash from his wallet and took off in his vehicle.

Aleman died from his injuries two months after the shooting.

According to investigators, Lockridge and the victim knew each other through his business and had planned on meeting that night. She allegedly asked Kirkwood to come along to rob him.

Both suspects have been indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery (felony murder) and especially aggravated robbery.