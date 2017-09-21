Suspect arrested for running over, killing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, accused of killing a man by running him over with his truck.

Police said it started with an argument between the two men around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Carnes Mini Mart in the 2700 block of Carnes Avenue.

Cleveland Jackson, 60, then got into his Ford F-150 and ran over Mitch Brooks, 41, police said. Brooks died at the hospital.

Jackson was charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.