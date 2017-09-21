Search continues for missing 83-year-old Bolivar man with Alzheimer’s

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man from Bolivar.

A Silver Alert was issued for James Perry after he went missing from his home on Hollywood Acres Lane on the morning of September 12.

His family stated Perry has Alzheimer’s disease. He does not drive, so he may have left the home on foot and became confused as to his location.

The family will be holding a prayer vigil for him Thursday evening in hopes he’ll return safely.

It starts at 6 p.m. at West Park in Bolivar.

If you see Perry, call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 658-3971.