Results are in for Arlington municipal election

Posted 9:00 pm, September 21, 2017, by

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Arlington has finished voting for aldermen and school board members.

Election day is over, but results at this time are unofficial pending final canvassing.

Alderman position 2

  • Cheryl Pardue: 925
  • Write-in: 46

Alderman position 4

  • Oscar Brooks Sr.: 585
  • Thomas D. Reyes: 416
  • Marshall Veitenheime: 36
  • Write-in: 11

Alderman position 5

  • Harry McKee: 621
  • Mark Strausser: 471
  • Write-in: 0

Alderman position 6

  • Jeremy Biggs: 564
  • Brian Thompson: 507
  • Write-in: 3

School board position 1

  • Scott Benjamin: 930
  • Write-in: 16

School board position 3

  • Hugh Lamar: 566
  • Jill Yelland: 513
  • Write-in: 3

School board position 5

  • Dale Viox: 916
  • Write-in: 18

In total, there were 1,112 voters.