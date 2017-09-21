× Results are in for Arlington municipal election

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Arlington has finished voting for aldermen and school board members.

Election day is over, but results at this time are unofficial pending final canvassing.

Alderman position 2

Cheryl Pardue: 925

Write-in: 46

Alderman position 4

Oscar Brooks Sr.: 585

Thomas D. Reyes: 416

Marshall Veitenheime: 36

Write-in: 11

Alderman position 5

Harry McKee: 621

Mark Strausser: 471

Write-in: 0

Alderman position 6

Jeremy Biggs: 564

Brian Thompson: 507

Write-in: 3

School board position 1

Scott Benjamin: 930

Write-in: 16

School board position 3

Hugh Lamar: 566

Jill Yelland: 513

Write-in: 3

School board position 5

Dale Viox: 916

Write-in: 18

In total, there were 1,112 voters.