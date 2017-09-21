Results are in for Arlington municipal election
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Arlington has finished voting for aldermen and school board members.
Election day is over, but results at this time are unofficial pending final canvassing.
Alderman position 2
- Cheryl Pardue: 925
- Write-in: 46
Alderman position 4
- Oscar Brooks Sr.: 585
- Thomas D. Reyes: 416
- Marshall Veitenheime: 36
- Write-in: 11
Alderman position 5
- Harry McKee: 621
- Mark Strausser: 471
- Write-in: 0
Alderman position 6
- Jeremy Biggs: 564
- Brian Thompson: 507
- Write-in: 3
School board position 1
- Scott Benjamin: 930
- Write-in: 16
School board position 3
- Hugh Lamar: 566
- Jill Yelland: 513
- Write-in: 3
School board position 5
- Dale Viox: 916
- Write-in: 18
In total, there were 1,112 voters.
