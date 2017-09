Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost half the children up for adoption in the United States will never actually get a shot at a forever family.

That's because 43 percent of the children waiting to be adopted are between the ages of 15 and 18. Only five percent ever area.

Now there's a new national campaign to encourage families to adopt older teens.

Lakeisha Gomes from Youth Villages talked about these stats and the new program on Live at 9.