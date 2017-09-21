Lemurs are back at the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two types of lemurs have returned to exhibit at the Memphis Zoo after an absence of 15 years.

The zoo has new red-ruffed lemurs and black-and-white ruffed lemurs.

The red-ruffed lemurs are a set of five-year-old triplets. Carmé is the female and her brothers are Titan and Puck. The black and white lemurs are teenagers — one female and one male — named “Pepé” and “Penelope.”

The group is on exhibit in Primate Canyon, across from the Orangutan yard.

As the lemurs get accustomed to the exhibit, the black-and-white ruffed lemurs and the red-ruffed lemurs will rotate schedules from one morning to the next. Each afternoon, the lemurs will go inside and the Asian small-clawed otters will be on exhibit, the zoo said.

Lemurs are found only on the island of Madagascar off the coast of Africa.