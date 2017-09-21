Lauderdale County man found guilty on 38 counts of sex offenses against a child

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Lauderdale County jury has returned guilty verdicts on all 38 counts against a defendant accused of raping a young child.

Kennedy D. Williams was charged with eight counts of child rape, three counts of rape, eight counts of aggravated sexual battery, 11 counts of incest, three counts of statutory rape, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

During the three-day trial, prosecutors stated the abuse began in 2013 and continued for the next three years.

But that wasn’t the only time Williams has been in trouble with the law. He was convicted for first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1991 and second-degree sexual assault in 1989. Both convictions were from Dane County, Wisconsin.

Sentencing for the most recent case is scheduled for October 5.

The minimum sentence for only one count of child rape is 25 years. Williams was convicted of eight.