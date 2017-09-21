HERo Day shows girls how to be a firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and Girls Scouts Heart of the South have teamed up to provide a unique experience for young girls in the Mid-South.
It's called HERo Day and it allows young ladies to get first-hand experience and learn what it takes to be a firefighter.
The girls get to rappel over the edge of a two-story building, experience simulated firefighting environments, done the protective gear and even get to meet the leading ladies of the Memphis Fire Department.
