Armed robbery suspect stuffs trash bag with cash, cigarettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after taking a trash bag filled with money and cigarettes from a local Mapco store.

The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the location in the 6000 block of Macon Road.

Employees said an armed suspect entered the business, handed the cashier a black trash bag and demanded the items be put inside. He then jumped into the passenger side of a green Toyota Camry.

Police said no one inside the business was injured nor did the suspect fire the weapon.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.