Arkansas driver faces negligent homicide charges in pastor’s death

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. —An Arkansas man is charged with negligent homicide following a crash that killed a local pastor.

Arkansas State Police said Joe Brinkley was intoxicated behind the wheel as he was heading southbound on Highway 49 in Craighead County back in August. His car reportedly crossed the center lane, hitting a Hyundai on the driver’s side.

After the crash, Brinkley reportedly jumped from the wreckage and ran into a nearby furniture store.

The driver, 70-year-old Thomas Hood was killed. His wife, who was in the passenger seat, was seriously injured.

Pastor Hood served at Clark’s Chapel Baptist Church in Paragould.

As for Brinkley, he was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bond.