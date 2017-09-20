Whitehaven apartment complex riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a Whitehaven apartment complex woke up around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find their apartments riddled with bullets, Memphis police say.

No one was hurt, but officers found nearly 30 spent shell casings and bullet fragments around the Highland Meadows Apartments near Airways and Holmes.

Three people called police after waking up to the sound of gunshots outside. Officers found what appeared to be bullet holes in the victims’ windows and walls, according to a police report.

One victim told police she saw several men running outside her apartment carrying a “long handgun” around the time of the shootings.

That’s the only description police have of the suspects.