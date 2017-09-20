Watercooler Wednesday: Roasting at the Emmys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this segment of Watercooler Wednesday our panel discusses the recent full-on roast of President Donald Trump at the Emmy Awards and it's possible connection to all-time low ratings.

Is cotton something you shouldn't put in your home?

A shopper posted a photo on Facebook from Holly Lobby calling for the store to stop selling a decorative centerpiece that had cotton in it, calling it "wrong on so many levels" because it was "a commodity gained at the expense of African-American slaves."

Is she being oversensitive?

Plus a new article suggests women just can't catch a break. We're shamed for being fat and shamed for being fit.

The article also stated research shows the pressure to maintain a particular physique is stronger for women than men.

Do you agree?