Overnight shootings leave three adults injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three adults are all recovering Wednesday morning following overnight shootings across the city of Memphis.

The first happened just after midnight at Southern Avenue and Lundee Place in East Memphis.

The Fire Department confirmed two people were rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but didn’t know their conditions at the time.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers responded to a shooting outside Ralph’s Bar and Grill on Millbranch near Holmes Road.

One victim was taken to the hospital from that scene.

WREG was originally told a juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital after a shooting at the Autumnwood Apartments, but we have since learned the child was not shot.

According to reports, a suspect involved in a domestic dispute opened fire on a car with the child and an adult female were inside.

Somehow the child fell out of the car and was run over.

The child’s condition has not been released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.