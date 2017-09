ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Thursday is election day for voters in Arlington, who will choose the winners of four positions on the Board of Aldermen, and three positions on the School Board.

The Board of Aldermen positions included in the election are 2, 4, 5 and 6. School Board positions are numbers 1, 3 and 5.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters can double-check their precincts and find polling locations at www.shelbyvote.com.