Police: 1 y/o fighting for life after being run over during domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old is in extremely critical condition following a domestic dispute at a local apartment complex.

According to initial reports, a man involved in the dispute opened fire on a car at the Autumnwood Apartments on Kirby Parkway just south of Mt. Moriah around 3 a.m.

The juvenile and an adult female were both inside the vehicle at the time.

Somehow, the child fell from the car and was accidentally run over.

The 1-year-old was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.