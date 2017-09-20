Ole Miss to face Louisville in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA — The Ole Miss Rebels will go head to head against Louisville as one of two teams playing in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2021.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, officials said Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to once again be part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. We always set the goal to end the regular season in Atlanta, so it’s only fitting that’s where we begin it,” said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork. “With our strong alumni base in Georgia, Rebel Nation will arrive in full force to experience this premier matchup in the nation’s finest new stadium.”

Atlanta’s other kickoff game in 2021 will pit Alabama vs. Miami.

The game is normally held over the Labor Day weekend, though an exact date is still to be determined.

Two games were held this year to mark the opening of $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State and Tennessee beat Georgia Tech in overtime.

For more information from Ole Miss Football, click here.