MPD identifies weekend shooting victim, launches homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have confirmed they’ve launched an investigation following a homicide over the weekend.

Zachary Harris was standing in front of his home in the 300 block of Jacklyn Saturday evening when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and opened fire.

The 42-year-old was hit multiple times and was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived on the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.