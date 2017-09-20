Mother shields toddler from bullets flying through her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis mother acted as a human shield for her toddler as bullets flew into their Airport area apartment.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the Highland Meadows Apartments off Airways.

"I heard gunfire in my apartment complex. I see a fire flash through my window," said Crystal Lloyd. "I immediately dropped to the floor with my daughter."

Lloyd held her 2-year-old girl tightly.

"Just huddled over her, and we crawled. At the time we were crawling, there was still gunfire going off," she said.

Lloyd took cover in her bathroom and didn't leave until police got to her apartment.

"I was scared. I was terrified. She was crying. Just calling me mommy because of the gunfire," she said.

The gunfire shattered her window, ripped through her curtains and riddled the walls and ceilings.

Police found bullets in her headboard and in the kitchen. They even found a bullet hole in the mattress right where her daughter was sleeping.

"The bullet barely missed where she lays her head," she said.

Police said the gunfire also hit two more apartments. The bullets barely missing another toddler and baby.

Later that day, Lloyd said she went to management and demanded they let her out of her lease. That conversation didn't go as she expected.

"She said, 'Well, you live in Memphis, Tennessee, honey.' She's going to tell a parent you live in Memphis, Tennessee? That's an excuse for a shooting?" said Lloyd.

Management wouldn't comment on what happened or the security in place.

Lloyd said until changes are made or they let her move, she's staying with family.

"I've only been staying there three months. Three months! I've heard more shooting in my lifetime," she said.

Witnesses told police there was a group of men standing in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but as of now, no arrests have been made.