Magazine names Olive Branch No. 5 best place to live

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A new ranking from Money magazine names the best places to live in the United States, and the DeSoto County city of Olive Branch comes out near the top.

The magazine ranks cities every year based on economy, cost of living, level of education and crime.

Olive Branch placed No. 5, just behind the No. 4 city of Franklin, Tennessee.

Hernando, Mississippi also came in at No. 55 on the list, while the Tennessee cities of Brentwood and Smyrna were Nos. 21 and 31, respectively.

The top three cities were Fishers, Indiana; Allen, Texas; and Monterey Park, California.

