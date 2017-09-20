GPS tracking device leads police to pricey stolen equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis men were charged with theft over $250,000 after police said a GPS tracking device led them to items stolen from a waste management company in Hickory Hill.

Monday morning, employees of Clean Harbors Environmental Services discovered two specialty trailers worth around $175,000 each missing from their property.

One of the trailers had a GPS tracking device, which led police to a home in 4400 block of Indian Trails — about 3 miles away from the company.

Officers said when they arrived they spotted one of the stolen trailers and a man, later identified at Kunta Commodore, 40, unloading items from the vehicle.

Police said they also found equipment that had been attached to the trailer on the side of the house and said during a search of the home they discovered Daniel Wallace, 29, hiding in a dryer.

Wallace and Commodore were both taken into custody. No word on whether they also whether police located the second stolen trailer.